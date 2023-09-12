Abstract theatre that explores inner angst

September 12, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The solo act, “Lost in Oscillation”, staged at two venues last week, featured a free-spirited exploration of the possibilities of movement performance and physical theatre in the portrayal of a turbulent mind and the inner transition from confusion to clarity.

The production by Beru Art Space in Bengaluru presented at the Alliance Francaise and TASMAI on successive days, shows the protagonist tormented by self-doubt, confusion and borderline-paranoia, frantically seeking to figure a way out of an apparently meaningless state of existence.

In front of a select audience at TASMAI, Chetan Yeragera channelled an abundance of nervous energy into a sinewy performance of twisting, twirling movement that mirrored an inner angst. With body and mind seemingly traversing parallel paths, it was almost like an out-of-body phenomena was in play on the stage — where the deeper the protagonist is sucked into a maze of existential paradoxes, the more intense the manipulation of body movement.

Chetan brings to the stage an amalgam of influences ranging from his training in Kalaripayattu to contemporary dance-movements, including the ballet.

“Though I bring in a blend of influences, I have tried to evolve my own non verbal vocabulary to better illustrate the concept”, he said.

While there is a basic plot line to follow, once on the stage, “I tend to improvise and follow the flow of a particular moment”.

There is a freedom to the open-ended, experimental performance that accommodates impromptu changes, said Surendra, who choreographed the show. They add, half in jest, that in such a format, even when there is a suspension of motion, or a relatively longer pause in between the execution of sequences, these delays can even be interpreted as delineating the uncertainty of the furtive mind.

The concept itself came about when he and a group of friends who were catching up after a long hiatus wondered aloud “what next?”.

Given their shared passion for art and theatre, that overarching question would become the motif of a creative foray.

The few strands of black-and white ribbons that overhang the stage is the only prop used for the show. “Bright colour can distract from the core”, the choreographer said.

The final act shows the protagonist breaking free of all shackles, move from confusion to clarity, and bonding with his true self, he added.

The final piece has evolved through a lot of discussions, artistic disagreements, and intense rehearsals, said Bharath, who handles the sound and lighting for “Lost in Oscillation”, which premiered in Bengaluru last month.

The background score, a mishmash of ominous tones and random sounds like the revving of an engine, is perhaps the unremarkable aspect of the production. This is an aspect that the artistes appeared to solemnly take note of when a member of the audience brought it up during a brief post-show interaction.

The team behind “Lost in Oscillation”, which includes four others, will be in full strength when the show next travels to Kochi, Chennai and Mumbai.

