Absence of median on Villianur road poses risk to commuters

March 18, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Driving on the arterial Villianur road from Moolakulam junction to Indira Gandhi square is a nightmare due to the absence of medians. The road is abuzz with vehicular movement as it leads to Reddiyarpalayam and other important thoroughfares in the vicinity.

However, the absence of a median or divider on several stretches of the road has been a major cause for road accidents. The lack of a median has been leading to a spurt in traffic violations, including negligent driving and overtaking, resulting in frequent traffic hold-ups.

Starting near the intersection of Kamban Nagar and Cauvery Nagar, for a distance of 100 meter, there are no medians on the stretch which often leads to indiscipline in lane traffic.

According to A. Arasukumar, a trader, “The Public Works Department (PWD) had placed concrete blocks to divide the lanes at several points on the Villianur road. The cement blocks partly served the purpose and helped in avoiding wrong-side driving. However, the blocks were removed a few months ago for widening the Villianur road, and they are yet to be replaced. This has now become a major contributing factor to head-on collisions. The authorities should immediately intervene and take steps to lay medians on all arterial roads.”

“Lack of dividers is one of the major reasons for road traffic accidents. In the absence of medians, private buses and cars overtake other vehicles causing inconvenience to motorists coming in the opposite direction. The police should at least place barricades on the stretch to ensure that vehicles do not indulge in wrong-side driving ,” says an urban planner.

“The construction of a median on Villianur road is a long-pending demand. But it does not seem to be a priority for the authorities. Several accidents have been reported on this stretch. A median will force the vehicles, especially buses, to slow down and pedestrians to cross at one single point. Apart from laying median, encroachments on the road must be removed for creating more road space,” said Kalai, an autorickshaw driver.

A senior PWD official said steps had been initiated to construct median on the road. The work has begun at a few stretches and will be completed soon, he said.