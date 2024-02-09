Absence of escalators a cause of difficulty to commuters at Puducherry Railway Station

February 09, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The absence of escalators at Puducherry Railway Station is causing difficulty to commuters, especially senior citizens and the disabled, travelling on long-distance trains.

The express trains connecting Puducherry and places such as New Delhi, Howrah, Bhubaneswar and Mangaluru usually operate from platform numbers two, three and four. Passengers have to reach these platforms climbing up the staircases of the foot overbridge at the station. Commuters, specifically senior citizens, women and children are the most inconvenienced because of the operations of the long distance trains from these platforms.

“Entering and exiting the station is becoming extremely difficult for the passengers. Hundreds of passengers use these long distance trains. The passengers have to climb the staircases carrying their luggage. Passengers are facing hardship in taking the foot overbridge,” said Sreenath a resident of Krishna Nagar.

In the absence of an escalator at the station, disabled persons and those coming for treatment at JIPMER face difficulty in exiting and entering the station. “Many persons visiting JIPMER take the train route. There are only two wheelchairs available at the station. The wheelchairs are also in poor condition. It will be better if the railways makes arrangements to halt the trains at platform number one to reduce the burden of commuters,” said a government employee who takes the Mangaluru train frequently.

When contacted, a railway officer said arrival and departure of trains from certain platforms are decided on several factors. The length of the platform and number of bogies of a vehicle play an important part in nominating platforms for trains.

The long distance trains to New Delhi, Howrah and Bhubaneswar are coupled with around 23 trains. The compartments could be accommodated only at platform number 3 and 4. The first platform could accommodate only around 20 compartments, said a railway officer at Puducherry station.

“The Mangaluru train has lesser number of bogies but could not be halted at platform number one due to operational difficulties. The train reaches in the morning and leaves in the evening. If it is berthed at platform no 1, the arrival and departure of Chennai and Tirupati trains will get affected. Both the trains are used by large number of senior citizens and are unreserved,” said the staff adding that two more wheelchairs would soon be deployed at the station.

The difficulties faced by the passengers, according to an official, are temporary, as under the ₹80 crore modernisation plan the station will have two escalators with lift and staircases. The escalators would come on both ends of the station.

“The modernised station will be air-conditioned and packed with other modern passenger amenities. The work has started and expected to be completed by end of this year or early next year,” the official said.

