Absence of adequate public toilets in boulevard irks residents

April 22, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Given the large number of tourists thronging Boulevard, residents are demanding construction of more public toilets and restrooms in the area.

Tourists are prompted to use the deserted places on the beach, drain and precincts of dilapidated old buildings in the boulevard to attend the call of nature. Residents near the beach and in boulevard said the habit of urinating in the open places has led to an unhygienic situation in the area.

Hundreds of tourists who gather on the beach have to depend on the few restrooms constructed near the Old Distillery and Seagulls area. A bio-toilet kept behind the Kargil War Memorial has become defunct and so is the case with the toilets constructed near the Calve College Government School.

Puducherry was declared open defecation free in 2018, but the absence of toilets in the Boulevard area has forced people to relieve themselves in open places, G. Mourougane, a resident of Boulevard said.

“The place near the Kargil Memorial has become unhealthy and unhygienic as people use the place to relieve themselves. The two public toilets constructed on either ends of the Beach Road are inadequate considering the number of tourists thronging the Boulevard, especially during weekends. Lack of access to public toilets poses difficulty to women,” Mr. Mourougane said.

S. V. Anand, managing director of IPONDY, a tourism guidance bureau, said tourists thronging the beach often complain about access to restrooms and public toilets. The absence of clean toilets in public places has become a pressing issue, he rued.

“The absence of proper facilities poses a significant challenge, detracting from the overall comfort of tourists. Introducing standalone temporary restrooms at key tourist hubs can address the issue. By ensuring access to clean and convenient restroom facilities, the government can foster a cleaner and more inviting environment for tourists and residents alike,” he said.