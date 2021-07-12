About 36,000 take the jab as vaccination drive concludes in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

12 July 2021 23:58 IST

Drive is part of the Health Dept.’s push for 100% coverage

About 36,000 persons took the COVID-19 jab during the three-day mass vaccination campaign organised by the Health Department that concluded on Monday.

The three-day drive, which began on Saturday, was organised as part of the Health Department's push for 100% coverage for the population of the Union Territory. The effort is to attain the goal of full coverage by August 15.

Health Secretary T. Arun said getting most of the population above 18 years inoculated was the best shot to prevent the worst consequences of an anticipated third wave.

The three-day intensive drive targeted vaccinating at least 10,000 on each day across 100 session sites in the Union Territory. People could walk-in with a designated identity card to get a COVID shot in these locations.

An estimated 19,800 persons were vaccinated in the first two days of the drive. While 12,016 beneficiaries took the jab on day one and 7,865 on the following day, were administered vaccines on the concluding day of the campaign.

The key points to promote vaccination has been its availability for free and accessibility. Messages on inoculation as the best option to prevent infection, or offset serious complications have also been given out. The Health Department has been emphasising the findings of a survey among COVID-19 patients where an estimated 97% of those who required ICU/ventilator/oxygen support had not taken a single dose of vaccine.

To address the public’s misgivings, all departments have teamed up to set up volunteers to go door-to-door and encourage vaccination. Apart from this, the Department has deployed mike-fitted vehicles and roped-in coopeted SHGs to boost vaccination in the rural population.