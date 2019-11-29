Aakash coaching institute opens in Puducherry

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), a provider of test preparation services, has opened its first centre in Puducherry.

The facility, located at GKM Arcade Building, near IG Square, will coach students preparing for medical entrance examinations as well as offer foundation-level courses that help them prepare for various types of competitive examinations e.g. Olympiads etc. apart from strengthening their basics, a press note said.

J.D. Chaudhry, chief corporate consultant, AESL, opened the centre in the presence of Chandan Chand, Deputy Regional Director (Tamil Nadu and Kerala), AESL.

Other company officials, faculty and dignitaries were also present.

The centre is equipped with seven classrooms and a computer lab with a capacity to accommodate more than 380 students.

Mr. Chaudhry said the new centre will serve the aspirations of students aiming to becoming doctors and IITians.

It will further the motto of expanding its network to various parts of the country to help thousands of students realise their dreams, he said.

Admission criteria

Students who wish to take admission in Aakash can either take Direct Admission (DA) or register for ANTHE (Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam).

AESL will soon be coming up with NEST – the Aakash National Eligibility & Scholarship Test – which is a national level scholarship exam that gives students an opportunity to compete nationally and win Scholarship up to 80% on tuition fee.