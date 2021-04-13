Aadhaar not mandatory for COVID-19 vaccination, says L-G

Vaccine beneficiaries cross the one-lakh mark in the Union Territory

The number of persons vaccinated against COVID-19 crossed the one-lakh mark in the Union Territory as the “Tika Utsav”, the special vaccination drive organised nation-wide, entered the second day on Monday.

In addition to the 96,388 persons vaccinated through regular modes to date, over 7,000 beneficiaries over 45 years of age had taken the first shot on Day One of the vaccine festival on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan told newsmen after a high-level review meeting, that the Aadhaar card would not be mandatory for getting vaccinated. Beneficiaries could get vaccinated on producing any valid photo identity document, Ms. Soundararajan said.

In an order shortly thereafter, T. Arun, Health Secretary, said the public could get the benefit of COVID-19 vaccination by producing any of the following seven documents — Aadhaar, electoral photo identity card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, NPR smart card or pension documents with photograph.

Pointing out that no one had so far reported side effects post-vaccination, the Lt. Governor appealed to everyone over 45 years of age to utilise the opportunity to get vaccinated in the remaining days of the special four-day campaign.

Adequate stocks

“We have adequate stocks to vaccinate over 1.1 lakh more beneficiaries,” she said.

Officials participating in the review meeting had recommended various measures to improve immunisation, testing, treatment and isolation facilities. The Police Department had also provided inputs on reducing crowding at public places, especially markets.

“We are not simply imposing a fine on those not wearing masks but educating them and providing violators with a mask,” she said. “Ideally, compliance with safety norms should be voluntary,” she said.

The police will assist organisers to implement distancing at religious or wedding ceremonies.

Ms. Soundararajan, who also inspected vaccination camps at Lakshminarayana Medical College and the Seventh Day Adventist Higher secondary School, added that the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat' Insurance card was also being provided to the BPL family members at these vaccine camps.

Calling upon all sections of society to help thwart the second wave of COVID-19, the Lt Governor said that a team of six officers have been deputed to take necessary measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The core team is being supported by several others, including NGOs and frontline workers.

The Raj Nivas is also having a weekly review of the situation on Thursday, she said.