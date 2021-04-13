PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 13 April 2021 00:56 IST
Aadhaar camps for students
The Directorate of School Education has arranged special camps on working days at the Block Resource Centres at Indira Nagar, Nonankuppam, Villianur, DIET Lawspet and fourth floor of DSE for updating the Aadhaar cards for students of Classes 10, 11 and 12.
Furnish details
Director of School Education R. T. Rudra Goud in a release said the students who have not updated biometric credentials in their Aadhaar card could furnish the details in April, May and June.
The biometric updation has to be done before June. Students should present a copy of the Aadhaar for free updation, the release also said.
