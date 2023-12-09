ADVERTISEMENT

A woman stabbed at her house in Puducherry

December 09, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A man allegedly tried to kill himself after fatally attacking a 30-year-old woman at Mullai Nagar near New Bus Stand on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Roja, mother of two children. She was attacked with a small knife by Vignesh Prabhu, a resident of Coimbatore, at her residence. Four to five stab injuries were found on her body. She died on the spot, Orleanpet police said.

Prabhu came to the victim’s house on Saturday and was engaged in a conversation with her. After a while, he stabbed Roja and attempted to slit his throat before jumping from the first floor. Roja’s mother and two young children were at the home when the incident occurred, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhu has been admitted to Government General Hospital for treatment to cut injuries and fracture, police said. “We are collecting more details to establish the truth behind the incident,” Superintendent of Police, Swati Singh, said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US