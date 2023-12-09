A woman stabbed at her house in Puducherry

December 09, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A man allegedly tried to kill himself after fatally attacking a 30-year-old woman at Mullai Nagar near New Bus Stand on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Roja, mother of two children. She was attacked with a small knife by Vignesh Prabhu, a resident of Coimbatore, at her residence. Four to five stab injuries were found on her body. She died on the spot, Orleanpet police said.

Prabhu came to the victim’s house on Saturday and was engaged in a conversation with her. After a while, he stabbed Roja and attempted to slit his throat before jumping from the first floor. Roja’s mother and two young children were at the home when the incident occurred, police said.

Prabhu has been admitted to Government General Hospital for treatment to cut injuries and fracture, police said. “We are collecting more details to establish the truth behind the incident,” Superintendent of Police, Swati Singh, said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

