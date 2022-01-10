A two-pronged focus on vaccination, home monitoring

Suggestions made to reassign workforce from inoculation

Faced with an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the third wave of the pandemic, the administration is considering to reassign part of manpower deployed for vaccination drive to adequately monitor home isolation cases.

From an average of 20-25 cases in the last week of December, the New Year has seen a dramatic uptick in fresh cases.

Since January 4 (66 new cases), the Union Territory has recorded 1,658 fresh infections cases, with a test positivity rate (TPR) of over 31%, comparable to the peak phase of the pandemic surge in 2020-21.

“What is significant now is how rapidly we touched that peak phase in a span of a few days,” said L. Ravivarman, State surveillance officer, Integrated and Disease Surveillance Programme under the National Centre for Disease Control. Health officials also say that preliminary analysis did not point to any clustering pattern of fresh cases, indicating that the transmission was occurring rapidly at a community level.

On the positive side, the deaths remain low, while the hospitalisation rates and the incidence of infection among the vaccine-protected healthcare and frontline workers too are well within an acceptable threshold, officials said.

The health department has suggested reassigning part of the workforce, currently deployed in the intensive vaccination campaign, to the task of monitoring home isolation patients as the Delta variant and the Omicron threat coexist.

The numbers of those under home isolation has been climbing steadily over the past week, and as on Monday, there were 1,610 cases in home isolation as against 112 in hospitals.

Review meeting

At a review meeting convened by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday, the Health Department proposed that dedicated home isolation monitoring teams of health and Anganwadi staff, be constituted alongside the revenue-police teams for cracking down on violation of safety norms. Severe sore throat, cough and fever are the common symptoms among patients testing positive. “We expect that a majority of the patients will recover with a stronger home monitoring programme in place”, Dr. Ravivarman said.

Unlike the peak phase of the Delta variant, only a negligible number of patients are developing acute symptoms related to plummeting oxygen saturation levels, doctors said. Health officials said redeployment of a part of the vaccination personnel would help ramp up testing (RT-PCR and RAT) volumes to the previous levels of about 5,000 as a daily average.