A tourist with a yen for culture

He is a backpacker without an itinerary.

Nikolay Timoschuk Jr, an American travel vlogger from Tennessee whose family has Ukrainian roots, loves meeting people and soaking up diverse cultural experiences more than merely going on sight-seeing jaunts.

“I think my extroverted personality drives me to strike up relationships with perfect strangers. In fact, I have made quite a few friends in so many different countries who I can now call family,” says Nikolay, or just ‘Niko’ to his friends, who is in the city after a seven-week exploration of Kerala.

Nikolay’s vlogs on his travels — India is the tenth country he is touring — are documented in his YouTube channel Back 2 Life. His previous trips included Italy, Bali, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Dubai and Oman.

The trips are largely funded by his savings, revenue from the YT channel which now has over a lakh subscribers and the occasional sponsorship.

The 26-year-old, who is a management graduate, worked as a high school teacher in Tennessee’s Chattanooga. He used to love the job, helping children and building relationships as well playing football but quit to enlarge his role in life, he said. “It is just that now, I am engaging as an educator on a much larger scale, sharing experiences about how amazing the earth is and making friends all over the world”.

Kerala sojourn

For someone who does not plan his travels, the trip to Kerala too was a random occurrence. He was in Dubai where a Malayalee acquaintance literally badgered him to go to ‘God’s Own Country’.

The constant reference to how beautiful the place was eventually did work and Nikolay was soon on a plane to Kozhikode. “Yes, Kerala more than lived up to all the hype,” he says. Nikolay’s sojourn there, which eventually extended to seven weeks, turned out to be quite hectic.

He gorged on sea-foods — his favourite preference, became a Kerala Blasters cheerleader (and heading to Bengaluru to support the team in an upcoming match) and led a meet-up among YouTuber friends to clean up the Shanghumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram.

In between all this, Nikolay was even air-dashed to a college in Muvattupuzha where he advised students to follow their heart and passion in whatever they chose to do in life. “The best job in the world is to do what you love... and get paid for it”, was his advice.