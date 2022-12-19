  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

A rollercoaster night ends in heartbreak for Les Bleus fans in Puducherry

The French Consulate collaborated with the administration, to organise a screening of the final on a large monitor at the public square in Gandhi Thidal. Football fans in the city with a substantial French population, thronged venues where special screenings were held on big screens or watched with groups of friends

December 19, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Dinesh Varma
Football enthusiasts enjoying the world cup final between France and Argentina, shown on a giant screen by French Consulate at Gandhi Thidal in Puducherry on Sunday.

Football enthusiasts enjoying the world cup final between France and Argentina, shown on a giant screen by French Consulate at Gandhi Thidal in Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A thrilling night of twists and turns ended in a heartbreak for the scores of French fans when the Les Bleus were edged on penalties by Argentina in an epic final of the FIFA football world cup in Qatar on Sunday.

Hoping for history to repeat itself a third time, and for France to defend its title four years after being crowned world champions in 2018 in Russia, scores of football fans in this city with a substantial French population, thronged venues where special screenings were held on mounted big screens or watched with groups of friends.

In the spirit of the momentous occasion, the French Consulate collaborated with the administration, to organise a screening of the final on a large monitor at the public square in Gandhi Thidal. Urging all supporters of the French football team to show up, French Consul General Lise Talbot Barre said: “I am waiting for you, in the colours of the France team”.

Though the big screen at the beach glitched for a while streaming only audio, and France were trailing 0-2 as the first half ended, no one dared to leave as they waited for some magic from their hero Kylian Mbappe. And, when Mbappe scored a brace in the second half to pull France level, fans went berserk. Over at The Spot, the quiet recreational space of Alliance Francaise, the feeling after the first half was that Argentine had put on a clinic.

“With four young substitutes, pressed in by the tactically brilliant coach Didier Deschamps, the French managed to equalise and take the final to extra time,” said Paquiry Segiyane Sylvain, managing director of Villa Shanti boutique hotel, who watched the game with friends and family.

Again, Argentina would forge ahead in extra time only for, guess who, Mbappe to score his third, this time a penalty in the dying moments of extra time, for France to draw level once more and take the final to penalties.

“It was the best final I have seen”, said Velraj, economics and management teacher at Lycee Francaise International School, who watched the drama at Gandhi Thidal.

Though Les Bleus fans may have been heartbroken with the denouement, they can also take solace from Mbappe showing his greatness on the most hallowed of world stages and taking home the Golden Boot for most goals (eight), including a hat-trick in the finals, and for having been witness to arguably the greatest final in football world cup history.

“The gods of football have finally smiled on Messi. Mbappe can wait, No regrets. It was a night when football won”, said Sylvain.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.