A populist than a productive Budget, says Ramadass

March 16, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory’s Budget for 2023-2024 is more a populist, rather than a professional and productive exercise, former MP M. Ramadass has said.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadass said while certain measures deserve kudos such as the introduction of Gender, Youth and Green Budgeting (an outlay of ₹2,391 crore), the LPG subsidy, a 10-year perspective tourism plan and a vehicle scrapping policy, there is the usual neglect of capital expenditure.

Pointing out that Budgeting for capex is required for real economic growth, employment, and unleashing a cycle of prosperity, Mr. Ramadass said the Budget earmarks only ₹1,623.64 (14 per cent) for capital expenditure which may not give enough space to implement many ambitious schemes announced in the Budget, reducing the plans to paper.

The lack of a strong and skilled administrative machinery coupled with unenthusiastic official procedures would only stall the speedy execution of the projects on time. Last year’s experience shows that out of 50 plans announced, not even a few of them have been implemented and many of those schemes are repeated in this Budget too, he said.

“Therefore, this Budget is only a package of very colourful and attractive projects with high degree of doubtful possibilities of implementation. The real impact, therefore, of the Budget, at the best, will only be meagre,” he said.

According to Mr. Ramadass, though the Budget proposes an outlay of ₹11,600 crore which is higher by ₹904 crore than the last year expenditure of ₹10,696 crore in real terms, at constant prices, this year’s outlay will approximate to about ₹10,744, a paltry increase of ₹48 crore.

Holding that there was no cause for jubilation over increased outlay this year, the former MP pointed to the declining total own revenue from ₹10,021 crore in RE 2022-2023 to ₹9,892 crore in 2023-24 and the increasing fiscal deficit from ₹-2.18 crore in 2022-23 to ₹786.57 crore in 2023-2024 and the increasing debt burden.

“Unless this alarming trend is reversed, the ability of the Government to spend will be restricted,” he said.

The Budget is also wanting in omitting to even casually mention about the targeted number of industries to be established, development of industrial estates, facilities for Ease of Doing Business or the proposals to develop the Special Economic Zone at Sedarapet or the measures to arrest the closure of industries.

The Budget also does not mention a restructuring plan for cooperatives, reopening of ration shops to strengthen Public Distribution System, establishment of Tamil Development Department, conduct of local body elections or vitalising the Backward Classes Commission, he said.

All these shortfalls suggest that this is more a vote bank Budget than a healthy Budget, Mr. Ramadass said.