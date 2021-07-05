A platform to review development goals

PUDUCHERRY

05 July 2021 22:58 IST

The High Level Political Forum (HLPF) is the core UN platform for follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Hosted under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council, the programme features a three-day ministerial meeting from July 13 this year.

The HLPF will discuss ways to ensure a sustainable and resilient recovery from COVID-19 that puts on track the global push towards implementing the 2030 Agenda. The focus theme is “Sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that promotes the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development: building an inclusive and effective path for the achievement of the 2030 Agenda in the context of the decade of action and delivery for sustainable development”. The HLPF will prioritise the following SDGs — no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well- being, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequalities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, peace, justice and strong institutions and partnerships.

