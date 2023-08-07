A plan to gift a sword replica to the President, from suspense to a happy ending

August 07, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In a scenario of topped-up security for President Droupadi Murmu’s maiden visit to Puducherry, where even a ballpoint pen drew frowns from sentinels trained to scan for any sharp object, a plan to gift the first citizen a sword replica symbolising the valour of an 18th-century freedom fighter Queen went through suspenseful moments and many rounds of rejection before ending on a happy note.

It all began with a proposal by the OVM Theatres, a Chennai-based troupe, which staged a dance-drama at the JIPMER auditorium based on Rani Velu Nachiyar, Queen of Sivaganga, whose exploits in vanquishing forces of the East India Company are part of freedom fighter lore, earning the epithet “Veeramangai”, to gift the President an apt and memorable souvenir—a custom-made sword replica to symbolise the valorous queen.

Though Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, when briefed about the plan, was all for it, the security bosses in charge of the President’s visit shot down the request. The troupe was told in no uncertain terms that the souvenir could not be allowed, as bringing a sword replica on stage in such close proximity to the VVIP was a glaring security risk.

“Even when we took the stage for the performance, we were mentally prepared to forget about the gift plan”, said Sriram Sharma, writer-director of OVM Theatre.

A couple of things may have changed the fortunes of the gift. The performance by a 60-member ensemble cast led by Bharatanatyam exponent Manimekalai Sharma, who played Velu Nachiyar, impressed the President. “A powerful play,” she would remark as the entire cast joined her on stage for a photo session.

The Lt. Governor also seemed determined about the aptness of presenting the sword replica memorialising a freedom fighter queen as the “proud symbol of the South” to only the second woman President and the first from a tribal community to occupy the highest office of the land.

What eventually clinched the deal was the Lt. Governor’s eleventh-hour intervention in explaining the situation to the President and getting her nod, says Mr. Sharma, who has almost taken it as a mission to use the theatrical production to push the case for Rani Velu Nachiar getting her due place in the history of the freedom struggle.

The troupe had reached the city the previous day for rehearsals led by Prasad, the theatre coordinator, who also played a hand in persuading the Lt. Governor to get the souvenir plan cleared, he added.

This was the 60th performance of the immensely successful theatre production that has toured abroad and was also presented at a G20 conclave recently. The cast was out in full strength but the presentation was an abridged 30-minute version in place of the original 90-minute performance due to a paucity of time, he said.

Later, the President offered prayers at the landmark temples of Manakula Vinayagar and Tirukanchi, accompanied by the Lt. Governor, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, and Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan. She also visited the Art and Craft Village in Murungapakkam.

Ms. Murmu later attended a banquet hosted by the Lt. Governor at the Raj Nivas before retiring to the Court Heritage Guest House.

On Tuesday, the President has scheduled a walk on the Promenade Beach and visits to the Sri Aurobindo Ashram and Auroville before winding up her two-day visit.