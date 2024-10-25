ADVERTISEMENT

A new season of live music kicks off at Seagulls

Published - October 25, 2024 10:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Carl Fernandes

A new season of ‘Live Music - SecSatPondy’, which is supported by the Department of Tourism, kicks off in Puducherry on Saturday, offering a medley of English retro hits, progressive rock, and covers of Hindi and Tamil melodies.

The first of the concerts is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at PTDC Seagulls near Old Port.

Back In The Groove, a four-member band, will turn the clock back with renditions of Come Together by The Beatles, Bob Dylan’s Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door, which is central to the legacy of Guns N’ Roses, and Proud Mary by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The members of the band are David Simon (vocals), Carl Fernandes (bassist), of Benny Dayal’s Funktuation fame, Nikhil (drums), and Siddharth Kumar (keyboards).

The second half of the evening will feature Ravi and Troupe rendering melodies from Tamil and Hindi films.

