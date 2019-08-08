A musical treat for fans this weekend

Retro rock and contemporary music will offer a pleasant contrast during a concert at the Bandstand near Gandhi Thidal on Saturday.

The August edition of ‘Live Music - SecSatPondy’ is billed to pack a staggering variety of music, from songs by music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and the Mozart of Madras A.R. Rahman to retro hits from The Rolling Stones, CCR, Shadows and Ventures.

The event supported by the Department of Tourism will start at 7 p.m and feature the city's youthful set, Yazh the Band followed by a performance by the city’s first rock band Les Daltons.

Yazh the Band, comprises a group of young professionals; founders of the band Vignesh Kumar and JP Jass run their own audio studio businesses, singer Ganasekar is faculty at a medical college, while the others work in reputed institutions while managing their schedules to play music.

Yazh has quickly made a name with rousing performances at various colleges and corporate events across venues in the region.

At SecSat, they will be performing a medley of Kollywood hits, both staple and latest, from Ilaiyaraaja, A.R. Rahman and Harris Jayaraj along with select Hindi hits.

Next up on the stage will be The Daltons to add a retro flavour to proceedings.

The band members relive their heydays ruling the dance parties, casually jamming in the Bharathi Park or at the Promenade Beach.

According to a note from the organisers, though a number of bands popped up during the late 1960s and early 1970s, The Daltons were the most established, regularly playing at clubs, institutions on special occasions and also entertaining at impromptu surprise parties known as 'boums' held frequently at Societe des Creoles and Salle Jeanne d'Arc in the White Town area.

Almost half a century later, three members of the band — guitarist George Mery, drummer Aristide Titus and frontman, lead singer and drummer M.P. Shivan, reunite for a second time in a week after a reunion concert to mark Shivan’s golden jubilee as a professional musician.

Georges' son, Jean Max Mery who is on the keyboard, is a seasoned sessions player and much sought after backup musician for the biggest names in Paris.