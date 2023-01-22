ADVERTISEMENT

A music and light show to mark Franco-German friendship

January 22, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The idea is to bridge the ‘then’ and the ‘now’ through heritage architecture and electro-music, by which these historic cultural treasures do not merely exist but also are artistically enhanced to be recognised and to protected for future generations, organisers said

Dinesh Varma M 3303

‘Electro Heritage’, Sound and Light Show held in front of the French Consulate in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

French artistic performance got a touch of German aesthetics at an electro music show to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Elysée Treaty, a historic pact of friendship for a new future. The evening marked more of a three-way partnership, with the city, a former French outpost before it merged with India, playing the host to the celebrations.

As lights created patterns on the edifice of French Consulate, which is among the ensemble of sea-facing heritage buildings in the city, Berlin-based composer and multi-instrumentalist Theresa Stroetges, who performs as Golden Disko Ship, took the stage to provide a wholly new sonic experience.

The audience were thrilled and excited.

Blindoff, a visual artist from Reunion Islands, enhanced the soundscape with creative light mapping.

DJ Psychorigid, from Moufia (a district of the capital of Reunion) who hails from a family of Tamil origin, was unable to make it to the city, and Mumbai-based DJ-producer Kini Rao ensured that it was a memorable night. f

The Electro Heritage show was a project in collaboration between the Goethe-Institut Chennai, Alliance Francaise chapters in Puducherry and Chennai, the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Chennai and the Consulate General of France in Puducherry.

The theme that the project focuses on is sustainability The way the show was designed, the German and French musicians would bind ancient musical traditions with modern sounds to produce a harmony that stretches through time with the building site illuminated with a thematic light-installation by a French artist.

The idea is to bridge the ‘then’ and the ‘now’ through heritage architecture and electro-music, by which these historic cultural treasures do not merely exist but also are artistically enhanced to be recognised and to protected for future generations, organisers said. The aim is the creation of a tri-national musical collective is also an important objective of the project to sustain it”.

Among the dignitaries to attend the event were Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Michaela Küchler , German Consul General in Chennai and French Consul General in Puducherry Lise Talbot Barré .

