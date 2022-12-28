A mix of eclectic music and dialectical musings

December 28, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Agnès Gayraud, French pop artist who performs under the moniker La Féline, presents an intriguing mix of musical eclecticism and dialectical musings.

The musician-philosopher was recently in the city to perform at the The Spot, the refashioned recreation space of Alliance Francaise’s Maison Colombani, as part of an India tour to promote her fourth album, Tarbes.

The concept album is about a home-coming to Tarbes, a commune in the Occitanie region of south-western France where she was born, and lived until her teenage phase.

The extended lockdowns across Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic that prevented her from visiting her mother further fuelled the desire for an experiential album about her home town. The angst is less about nostalgia and more a melancholic indulgence about her hometown, said Agnès.

Her previous albums, the LP Adieu l’enfance was released in November 2014, Triomphe in 2018 and Vie Future in 2019.

La Féline, which is among the vanguards of La Souterraine (an anti-commercial collective of artists), presents music that embodies an aesthetic and cinematic approach to contemporary indie pop. The band combines stylish writing and dark, danceable atmospheres, metronomic rhythm boxes and sinuous guitars.

The eponymous Tarbes ( Retourner à) sets the mood of the album---evoking imagery of the quays of Adour (Va pas sur les quais de l’Adour), the road to Pau (La route de Pau) as well as the folklore around the ‘black panther’ that roamed the Pyrenees region (La panthère des Pyrénées), a reference to the snow forming the shape of a panther on the flank of the mountain.

The La Féline concert, featuring François Virot on the drums, also presented a sampling of the eclectic repertoire of a band, which had performed last year at the Opéra de Lyon alongside musician Bertrand Belin.

The final song switched from mellow and mid-range to the up-tempo ‘Dancing’ in an energy-permeating finale.

The La Féline experience has evolved through various impulses---folkish, minimal, electronic, chanson, post-rock influences.

“I think when I discovered PJ Harvey (the English musician) in the late nineties, that’s what she taught me: you can play guitar, you can sing your own words, you can be proud of your melancholy, and you can use distorted sounds as much as you like!”, said Agnès.

Tarbes also has a song in Occitanian, that articulates the folk spirit of the region.

“I composed it after a poem by occitan poet Louisa Paulin (1888-1944), the title is ‘Fum’, she describes her desire to escape her house, like the thread of smoke out the chimney. When I sang this song a capella (at Bengaluru and Kochi) each time a beautiful suspended moment, which I enjoyed especially, emphasising at the same time the power of significance and of glossolalie, pure musicality, which is I guess was kind of something the Indian audience experienced listening to my French lyrics,” said Agnès.

Agnès also headed a round table at Alliance Francaise on ‘Dialectic of Pop’, which is the title a book she authored in 2019 as a philosophical essay on the history and nature of recorded popular music, and challenged German philosopher Theodor W. Adorno’s dismissive notions of popular music---even jazz was considered a perversion of the classical.

However, the book is much more than a counter treatise to Adorno, as it engages in a philosophical exploration of pop music, from origins to its constantly evolving states as a rich, self-reflexive art form. Exploring the paradoxes of pop, from its ‘inauthentic authenticity’ to a ‘repetitive novelty’, the musician calls for pop to be recognised as a modern, technologically mediated art form to rank alongside cinema and photography.

Agnès, who takes exception to the relegation of pop music as unsophisticated and ‘proletarian’, the flawed labelling and ontology of its classifications, argues that what could be called ‘recorded popular music’ is a wide tent that encompasses a variety of genres, and each has its own aesthetic anchoring.

At the same time, unlike folk music, which perpetuates in an oral tradition or the high-brow music of notation, pop music is initiated the moment it is recorded and enhanced layering on the recording becomes pivotal to the form in which the composition reaches the audience .

In an era of technology-mediated proliferation of platforms and devices to listen to music, mere numbers cannot adequately determine what is pop. Pop music with fewer patrons will still be pop in the same way that classical music with a large following would not.

“I can perform pop even for an audience of three,” says Agnès. The popularity of music, in a sense, is the utopia where artistry meets the plebiscite, she said.