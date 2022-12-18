A melting pot of cultural diversity conducted by ICAP in Puducherry

December 18, 2022 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Puducherry

The organisation was getting together for the first time

The Hindu Bureau

The celebrations showcased the traditions of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bengal, Odisha and Punjab. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

From Bharatanatyam and Rabindra Sangeet to Ghoomar, Raas Garba and Kerala Natanam, the multicultural diversity of the city was celebrated at a recent event hosted by the Intercultural Association of Pondicherry (ICAP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea behind the ICAP initiative was to offer the different communities an opportunity to enjoy the cultural traditions from different parts of India. As opposed to communities celebrating their traditions among their members, an event of this kind binds all of them together, cements harmony and strengthens the concept of the unity in diversity.

“We were all getting together for the first time since the pandemic”, said C.P. Prince, ICAP president.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ICAP, a brainchild of former Madras High Court Judge David Annoussamy was established two decades ago with V. Nallam as its first president. It is perhaps the only one of its kind in the country bringing together various linguistic cultural associations of the city.

This year’s annual celebrations showcased the traditions of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bengal, Odisha and Punjab. The varied fare also included a nod to the city’s French legacy.

The various linguistic associations of Puducherry such as the Kerala Samajam, Odisha Utkal Association, Rajasthani Association, Puduvai Tamil Sangam, Bengali Bangabharathi Association, Gujarathi Samaj, Andhra Maha Sabha, Punjabi Association and French Association participated in the cultural celebrations.

The inaugural function featured Mr. Annoussamy, Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University, V. Nallam, Laurent Jalicous, Alliance Francaise Director, and ICAP office-bearers Suprakash Guha, Vijay Chavda and Ramesh Babu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US