A melting pot of cultural diversity conducted by ICAP in Puducherry

December 18, 2022 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Puducherry

From Bharatanatyam and Rabindra Sangeet to Ghoomar, Raas Garba and Kerala Natanam, the multicultural diversity of the city was celebrated at a recent event hosted by the Intercultural Association of Pondicherry (ICAP).

The idea behind the ICAP initiative was to offer the different communities an opportunity to enjoy the cultural traditions from different parts of India. As opposed to communities celebrating their traditions among their members, an event of this kind binds all of them together, cements harmony and strengthens the concept of the unity in diversity.

“We were all getting together for the first time since the pandemic”, said C.P. Prince, ICAP president.

ICAP, a brainchild of former Madras High Court Judge David Annoussamy was established two decades ago with V. Nallam as its first president. It is perhaps the only one of its kind in the country bringing together various linguistic cultural associations of the city.

This year’s annual celebrations showcased the traditions of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bengal, Odisha and Punjab. The varied fare also included a nod to the city’s French legacy.

The various linguistic associations of Puducherry such as the Kerala Samajam, Odisha Utkal Association, Rajasthani Association, Puduvai Tamil Sangam, Bengali Bangabharathi Association, Gujarathi Samaj, Andhra Maha Sabha, Punjabi Association and French Association participated in the cultural celebrations.

The inaugural function featured Mr. Annoussamy, Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University, V. Nallam, Laurent Jalicous, Alliance Francaise Director, and ICAP office-bearers Suprakash Guha, Vijay Chavda and Ramesh Babu.