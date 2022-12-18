  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Mbappe wins the Golden Boot with eight goals, Messi finishes second with seven

A melting pot of cultural diversity conducted by ICAP in Puducherry

The organisation was getting together for the first time

December 18, 2022 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
The celebrations showcased the traditions of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bengal, Odisha and Punjab.

The celebrations showcased the traditions of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bengal, Odisha and Punjab. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

From Bharatanatyam and Rabindra Sangeet to Ghoomar, Raas Garba and Kerala Natanam, the multicultural diversity of the city was celebrated at a recent event hosted by the Intercultural Association of Pondicherry (ICAP).

The idea behind the ICAP initiative was to offer the different communities an opportunity to enjoy the cultural traditions from different parts of India. As opposed to communities celebrating their traditions among their members, an event of this kind binds all of them together, cements harmony and strengthens the concept of the unity in diversity.

“We were all getting together for the first time since the pandemic”, said C.P. Prince, ICAP president.

ICAP, a brainchild of former Madras High Court Judge David Annoussamy was established two decades ago with V. Nallam as its first president. It is perhaps the only one of its kind in the country bringing together various linguistic cultural associations of the city.

This year’s annual celebrations showcased the traditions of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bengal, Odisha and Punjab. The varied fare also included a nod to the city’s French legacy.

The various linguistic associations of Puducherry such as the Kerala Samajam, Odisha Utkal Association, Rajasthani Association, Puduvai Tamil Sangam, Bengali Bangabharathi Association, Gujarathi Samaj, Andhra Maha Sabha, Punjabi Association and French Association participated in the cultural celebrations.

The inaugural function featured Mr. Annoussamy, Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University, V. Nallam, Laurent Jalicous, Alliance Francaise Director, and ICAP office-bearers Suprakash Guha, Vijay Chavda and Ramesh Babu.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.