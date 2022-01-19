Puducherry

A learning experience for budding artists in Puducherry

Artists from southern States are here for a five-day painters camp hosted by the Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam and the South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, Ministry of Culture.

Over the five days, 20 established painters from the southern States will compose works and share tips on techniques with the students of the Palkalaikoodam and the local community of artists.

The ‘Colours of South’ event is being conducted in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, said P.V. Bose, Principal-in-charge of Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam.

Artists from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are participating in the camp. The camp provides budding artists an opportunity to interact with and learn from leading practitioners of the visual arts.


