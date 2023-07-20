A human milk bank for breastfeeding-deprived newborn 

July 20, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

As the Amudham Thaipaal Maiyam (ATM) — the human milk bank (HMB) established at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) — completes its seventh anniversary of supplementing neonatal care of babies, who for some reason are unable to be suckle-fed by their mothers, neonatologists call for sustained awareness programmes to expand the base of voluntary human milk-donors.

Launched in July 2016, the ATM’s services have turned virtually indispensable to support exclusive human milk feeding in a high-volume neonatal unit under the Jipmer’s Department of Neonatology. Besides human milk banking, the centre, located adjacent to the Neonatal Intensive care Unit (NICU), has been providing breastfeeding counselling and lactation support for postnatal mothers.

According to doctors, the utility of the HMB was most-realised during the COVID-19 pandemic when several babies of sick mothers were fed breast milk from donors. “We have come a long way from the initial days when the average voluntary donation averaged 400ml/day to the present-day collection, averaging 1,000 ml/day. Every day, at least 20 babies preterm benefit from our ATM,” a neonatologist said.

This has happened due to the expanding community of donor mothers, lactation counsellors and the NICU team, he added.

The World Health Organisation stipulates that exclusive breastfeeding should be practised for the first six months after birth. However, if a mother cannot feed her infant due to any reason, the mother’s own milk can be expressed manually or by using a pump and administered to the baby. If a mother’s own milk is unavailable, the better alternative would be to use Pasteurised Donor Human Milk (PDHM).

The ATM enlists breast milk-donors, collects the donated milk and distributes it after processing, screening and storing to meet the specific needs of babies. The surrogate breast milk bridges the gap for infants in need of mother’s milk but are unable to receive it.

Despite the fact that the first HMB in India was initiated in 1989 in Mumbai, the growth of HMBs has not been proportional to the increase in NICUs and preterm deliveries. However, neonatalogy-specialists say there is a renewed interest in the field over the past few years and, now, nearly 100 HMBs are operational in India.

All healthy lactating mothers, who are willing to give their extra breast milk for other babies without compromising the nutritional needs of their own babies, can donate milk. The donors can include mothers attending well baby clinics, mothers whose babies are in NICUs, those who have lost their babies but are willing to donate milk, or lactating working staff in the hospital, and motivated mothers from the community, doctors said.

