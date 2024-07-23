A growth-oriented Budget, says Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday said the Union Budget would take the country forward on the path of development.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the Budget has measures for the overall development of the country. The Budget has taken care of the requirements of youth, women and farmers. The reforms initiated in the agriculture sector will make the country self-sufficient in food production, he said.

He congratulated the Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister for presenting a growth-oriented Budget.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.