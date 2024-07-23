ADVERTISEMENT

A growth-oriented Budget, says Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy

Published - July 23, 2024 08:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Budget has measures for the overall development of the country and has taken care of the requirements of youth, women and farmers, says N. Rangasamy in a statement

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy watching the presentation of the Union Budget for 2024-25 on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday said the Union Budget would take the country forward on the path of development.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the Budget has measures for the overall development of the country. The Budget has taken care of the requirements of youth, women and farmers. The reforms initiated in the agriculture sector will make the country self-sufficient in food production, he said.

He congratulated the Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister for presenting a growth-oriented Budget.

