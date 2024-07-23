A growth-oriented Budget, says Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday said the Union Budget would take the country forward on the path of development.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the Budget has measures for the overall development of the country. The Budget has taken care of the requirements of youth, women and farmers. The reforms initiated in the agriculture sector will make the country self-sufficient in food production, he said.

He congratulated the Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister for presenting a growth-oriented Budget.