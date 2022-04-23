A glimpse into the life of poet-nationalist Aurobindo

Lt. Governor inaugurates a 10-day photo exhibition at the Ashram

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan along with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, taking a look at the photographs on display at the Sri Aurobindo Photo Exhibition on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A 10-day exhibition showcasing rare photographs of revolutionary poet-cum-nationalist Sri Aurobindo is on at the Exhibition hall of Aurobindo Ashram near the beach..

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday inaugurated the event in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan.

The exhibition features some of the rare photographs taken during the stay of Sri Aurobindo in the Union Territory. The event is organised as part of the 150th birth anniversary of Aurobindo.

The Lt. Governor in her address hailed the contribution of Aurobindo towards the country’s freedom struggle. The exhibition would give a glimpse into the life of the philosopher-saint. Such events would help children understand the history of the country’s freedom struggle, a release here said.