A folk opera of epic characters, song and spectacle: Ensemble cast of NSD students present ‘Indrajit’ in Therukoothu 

September 29, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

‘Indrajit’, a Therukoothu play staged by an ensemble cast of students from the National School of Drama (NSD), featured a lively opera of brightly-costumed characters, high-pitched singing, rollicking rhythm, dialogue and dance.

A remarkable reveal at the tail-end of the evening at the amphitheatre of the Art and Craft Village turned out to be as striking as the two-hour spectacle. There were gasps of astonishment when it was revealed during the curtain call that none in the ensemble knew a word of Tamil.

The group of 24 drama students hailed from States of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Kerala. The students had camped in the city for a 40-day intensive crash course to get a grasp of the language and the components of the Sangam-era form of street theatre, to present the play in Tamil.

The students, including 12 girls, underwent rigorous training at a venue near the Bharathiar Palkalikoodam under the watch of Therukoothu thespian Kalaimamani Purisai Kannapa Sambandan, who also directed the play.

Lending instrumental support were Musicians from the Purisai Duraiswami Kannappa Tambiran Parambarai Therukoothu Manram in Purisai, a village in Tiruvannamalai — part of the swathe of land where the Sangam-era street theatre is believed to have originated as an integral feature of Draupadi Amman temple festivals.

“The success of the play wholly owes it to the commitment and effort of the students. They would persist for hours past the rehearsal schedule to get the fundamentals of language of the ‘vasanams’ and ‘adavus’ of the performance right”, said Palani Murugan, assistant director of ‘Indrajit’.

Often, the ‘vasanams’ would be transliterated in English or the students’ mother tongue to approximate the Tamil diction, he added.

The residency was part of a collaboration between the NSD, the School of Performing Arts, Department of Performing Arts, Pondicherry University, and the

Students said they had tried to learn the language and the folk art form at a base level and stressed that it was a privilege to learn from such a master. “We have no clue how an entire month passed by”, a student said.

Typical of epic-based stage adaptations, ‘Indrajit’ kickstarts the action in media res with a quick unfolding of events that occur after the killing of demon-king Ravana’s brother Kumbhakarna at the hands of Rama. The Ravana household is in the throes of mourning again when another scion Athikaya is slain by Lakshmana.

Indrajit, son of Ravana, is now handed the mandate of upholding the family honour by avenging the killing of Kumbhakarna and Athikaya by the Rama-Lakshmana siblings. Equipped with divine boons and an arsenal of special weapons that make him near invincible, Indrajit marches off to battle and succeeds in bringing down Lakshmana. However, Hanuman steps in to revive Lakshmana from the brink, by carrying back an entire mountain which has the magical herb.

Playwright M.Thiruvengadam, in a fleeting scene, gives a glimpse into the psyche of Ravana and the relationship with his son. When Indrajit, who had felled Lakshmana with a near-fatal blow informs his father about Hanuman’s intervention to save the latter, gets scolded for having wasted the Brahmastra and hardly any acknowledgement of his feat of overpowering his gifted rival.

The climactic scenes unfold in an ethereal ambience lit up by flambeaus circling the stage where Indrajit has commenced a yagna that would render him invincible, only for Lakshmana to ambush and slay him.

After shows at the Pondicherry University and the Purisai village, ‘Indrajit’ will be staged on September 30 and October 1 at Central Vista, India Gate, New Delhi, and on October 3 and 4 at the NSD Central Lawn.