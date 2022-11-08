A fleeting glimpse of lunar eclipse

In Puducherry, as the moon rises at around 5:41 p.m., the total eclipse cannot be seen. The partial phase also lasts only for a few minutes after the moonrise

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 08, 2022 21:14 IST

Children taking a look at the lunar eclipse through a telescope during a sky watching programme organised at the helipad in Lawspet, Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Scores of schoolchildren and astronomy enthusiasts gathered around a mounted telescope for a clearer glimpse of the total lunar eclipse on Tuesday. The Puducherry Council for Science and Technology (PCS&T) and the Dr. Abdul Kalam Science Centre and Planetarium had hosted the sky watching programme. The lunar eclipse began at 2.39 p.m. and lasted till 6.19 p.m. The total eclipse was between 3.46 p.m. and 5.11 p.m. In Puducherry, as the moon rose around 5:41 p.m., the total eclipse could not be seen. The partial phase also lasted only for a few minutes after the moonrise. Lunar eclipses can be observed without a telescope, from an open space. The next partial eclipse of the moon can be observed on October 28, 2023. Resource persons Mathivanane, Head, Department of Physics, Bharathidasan Government Arts College for Women, gave a power point presentation and spoke about the significance of the eclipse. The sky map for the month of November 2022 was provided to all visitors.

