A dextrous recreation of diverse landscapes

November 15, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

There is a consummate finesse to the works of landscape artist Sireesha Srinivas that belies her self-taught evolution in the avocation.

Ms. Sireesha, who is the wife of Puducherry Director General of Police B. Srinivas, opened, “Resonance”, her first solo show in the city, at The Exhibition House on Goubert Avenue, on Tuesday.

The expo showcasing 92 of her paintings, that capture Nature across various avatars, from the cross-section of mountains and dale to lakesides and rolling hills, is on till November 18.

“It is quite self-evident, isn’t it”, the artist smiles alluding her love for Nature that has found expression in her works, which are predominantly in oil and acrylic mediums. It follows that visitors to the exhibition will come across titles such as ‘Celestial Peaks’, ‘Spectrum Splendour’ or ‘Hills of Harmony’.

For someone who is an entirely self-made artist, Ms. Sireesha exhibits impressive dexterity in how she handles shade and tone and dimensions of depth and perspective across a diversity of her landscape portrayals.

Her first solo exhibition was ‘Glimpses of the Vale’ at the Hungarian International Cultural Centre in New Delhi in 2017, followed by ‘Reminiscences’ at the State Gallery of Art, Hyderabad in 2019 which was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who by a quirk of fate, opened her solo in the city as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Ms. Sireesha has also participated in several group art events in Delhi, Jaipur, Jammu, Amritsar and Goa, besides Dubai. Some of her works have found a place of pride in IFFCO Gallery, New Delhi, the International Airport Hyderabad, Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre at Srinagar and a few corporate houses in Hyderabad and New Delhi.

Oil on canvas is her preferred medium, though as she notes, atmospheric conditions often dictate the choice of medium.

“Oil paint will dry in a jiffy in a place like this city”, said Ms. Sireesha, who has spent over three decades in Kashmir where her husband had been posted previously.

The overwhelmingly picturesque Kashmir is brought to life in many of her recreations. Suggestive of a prolific nature, about 45 works were completed during the few months since the family moved to the city — Mr. Srinivas assumed office only in June, incidentally, becoming the first IPS officer from erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre to head a police force post the merger with the Union Territory cadre.

“I feel that although it may not be foregrounded in the works I undertook here, the scenic nature and spiritual vibe of this place has had an influence at a subconscious level”, said Ms. Sireesha who has already made up plans to settle in front of the plein air easal to produce a series of paintings that reflect the seashores and skylines of the city.