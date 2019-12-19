A delicate blend of painting and repoussé techniques

Delicate painterly skills join laborious repoussé craft in an exhibition in the city of artist S. Saravanan from Cholamandal Artists Village near Chennai.

The ‘Mythological Repoussé’, an ongoing exhibition at Aurodhan, features about 40 works of Saravanan in repoussé (metal reliefs) and acrylic on canvas/handmade paper media.

Exposed to art since childhood, as scion of M. Senathipathi, one of the prominent artists of the Madras Art Movement, Saravanan’s works in repoussé reflect his experimentation and growing adeptness with a different visual language of metal relief.

In fact, many of his acrylic works are getting a new lease of life in repoussé metal relief form, especially his earlier Tribal Village and Dream series, as well as a new mythology series.

“I have tried to raise urban sensitivity about tribal culture through the works,” Saravanan said of the Tribal Village series.

Notably, his artistic recreation of Krishna, Hanuman or Buddha are premised on the association of these religious figures with forest life.

Higher visibility

The artist’s engagement with the tribal and folk community, especially their art and imagery, has led to a resolve to giving the secluded groups higher visibility in art venues in the city.

The works also include ‘Mother and Daughter’, ‘Woman With Bird’, ‘Dream’, ‘Love’ and ‘Tribal Women’.

Repoussé is a taxing artistic endeavour, said the artist.

It involves working with malleable copper sheets, coloured enamel, metal engraving, hammering the reverse side to bring out the art work in bold relief and a lacquer touch-up at the end. “A big challenge is deciding which tone will give the best effect in this medium,” he said.

About his repoussé works, Sarala Banerjee, Director of ArtWorld gallery, noted, “The reliefs dwell more in the traditional craft. The paintings are confidently bold, breaking out in a burst of colours”. Many of Saravanan’s works have featured at major exhibitions and now belong to collections in India and abroad.