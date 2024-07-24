A commemorative expo revisits the colonial past of erstwhile Pondicherry

From Francois Bernier, physician to the Mughal court of Shah Jahan who set foot on these shores in the 17th century, to a long line of French Commissaires and Governors who presided over the administration, an ongoing exhibition revisits the colonial past of erstwhile Pondicherry.

“L’ Exposition Commemorative”, a commemorative expo hosted by the Pudhuvai Museum, as part of Bastille Day celebrations, has arrayed exhibits that retrace the three centuries of trade-administrative ties with France from 1658 to 1954 (when the de facto merger of French territories with the Indian Union took place).

From leafy avenues to statues and the main market, the memorialising of these historical figures have sustained into the modern era.

“One remarkable aspect of French governance was that public institutions were founded with generic titles.... naming institutions after personalities was something that took place much later,” says Arivan Aruli, founder-director of the Museum.

For instance, it was much later that the public school Ecole Primare would become the VOC School after it was renamed after freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, while the ‘Ecole de Medicine de Pondicherry’ transitioned into the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research.

It was in 1672 that Francois Caron laid the ground for the establishment of the French East India Company — a year later Bellanger, a French Company official, took up residence in the Danish Lodge in Pondicherry.

In 1674, François Martin was appointed the first Governor and would initiate the ambitious project to transform Pondicherry from a small fishing village into a flourishing port-town.

The exhibits also travel through a period of expansionism by the major imperial powers when the French too would be drawn into a series of wars, briefly with the Dutch, but primarily against the British.

During 1720-1738, the French company acquired Mahe, Yanam and Karaikal. In the period of Anglo-French wars from 1742 to 1763, possession changed hands and in 1761 the British “East India Company” captured Puducherry from the French and restored the French Company administration by the Treaty of Paris in 1763.

The British would regain control of the outpost during the French Revolution in 1793, but later as they annexed most of India in the 1850s, the port town would be returned to the French to mark a continuity of governance that would last till November 1, 1954, a full seven years after India gained Independence.

The exhibition also acknowledges the contributions of missionary-chroniclers, cartographers and translators, such as Nicolas Sanson, Mousset Dupuy and Jean-Antoine Dubois.

The exhibition continues till July 28 at the Museum on VOC Street.