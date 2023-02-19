A climactic night to end Tantrotsav

February 19, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Masqueraders dressed up in richly coloured costumes and ornate headgear narrated mythological episodes through gestures and dance on the earthen floor at the Kalarigram on a night of surreal theatre to mark the final night of the Tantrotsav festival on Saturday.

This year’s finale of Tantrotsav dipped deeper into the abyss of Kerala’s ritual theatre to come up with even rarer art forms such as Mudiyettu and Thirayattam.

The Mudiyettu, which had artists in bright costumery staging the slaying of “Darika”, a central ritualistic dance of Bhadrakali worship, and the Thirayattam performances, featured several passages of play punctuated by pulsating percussion that drove the crowds into a frenzy.

The night also had mind-bending feats of mock Kalaripayattu combat with and without weapons by students of Kalarigam and its parent institution, the Hindustan Kalari Sangam in Kozhikode.

As a centre devoted to training and research in Kalaripayattu, the ancient marital art form of Kerala, the Kalarigram turned a ticketed event this year for the varied fare hosted from February 9, leading up to climactic night on Mahashivaratri.

The size and scale of events, and the stature of artists performing and conducting workshops this year was much bigger than previous editions.

“This year we made it a ticketed festival purely to make it sustainable and to ensure fair remuneration for the artists,” said Lakshman Gurukkal, Kalarigram founder. But it hardly deterred the attendance which is perhaps indicative of the annual festival’s rising popularity among music and theatre aficionados, from the region and abroad.

After the traditional procession on the final night, the audience was treated to a scintillating Mayurbhanj Chhau performance by Carolina Prada, a Columbian-origin dancer now settled here to pursue here wide-ranging interests in the Indian classical forms. The performance revealed an artist ever in search of expanding the limits of excellence.

‘Mahishasuravadham’, a Koodiyattam performance by Kapila Venu and ‘Panadroopam’ by Sooraj Nambiar were a tour de force. The other high points included music by Vasu Dixit Collective, ‘Abducted’, a performance by Bharatanatyam dancer-choreographer Rukmini Vijayakumar, Baul music by Parvathy Baul, Mohiniyattam by Gopika Varma, ‘Prowl’ and a physical theatre piece by Raam Kumar.

The festival also featured ‘Bhagavathee Nane’, a thematic Kuchipudi by Sreelakshmy Govardhanan, ‘Unrehearsed Theatre’ by Chandru and Shonali, Odissi by students of Rekha Tandon, Odissi & Kandyan (Sinhalese) by Vithya, Shamitha and Rukmini, and sessions by musician-composer Bindhumalini in tandem with Subhasree.