A. Amuthan appointed private secretary to CM

PUDUCHERRY

11 August 2021 00:39 IST

The Lieutenant Governor has appointed A. Amuthan, associate dean (Autonomy and Accreditation) and professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Pondicherry Enginee- ring College, as private secretary to the Chief Minister on deputation.

The appointment order said he would be on deputation for the tenure of the present Chief Minister or till his services were required by the Chief Minister.

Advertising

Advertising