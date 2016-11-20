Women voters outnumber men

A higher proportion of women voters have exercised their franchise in the by-election in Nellithope on on Saturday.

Chief Electoral Officer V. Candavelou said 14,344 women (87.37 per cent) had cast their votes as against 12,551 men (83.99 per cent).

Though polling began on a brisk note at 7 a.m., the biggest spikes in the voter turnout was between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., shortly after 1 p.m. and between 3 p.m. and the end of polling at 5 p.m.

Mr. Candavelou said that for the first time ,the Election Commission had introduced electronically transmitted postal ballot paper for Service voters. The postal ballot papers were sent to four Service voters.

Replying to a question, he said that the entire assembly segment was “sanitised” and the elections department had initiated preventive steps to ensure a conducive atmosphere for free and fair polls.

As many as five persons were arrested so far for gratification of voters.

