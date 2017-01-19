Woman SP gets gold medal for her thesis

Rachna Singh’s researched on women’s condition during Rajputna era

PUDUCHERRY: We have seen super cops become politicians. But, here is a khaki-clad woman cop who has excelled in the academic world. Superintendent of Police (North) Rachna Singh has added another feather to her cap. While keeping a vigil on crime rate in Puducherry, she has pursued academics winning a gold medal for her doctoral thesis.

Her research on ancient history, titled ‘Economic and Social Organisation in Pre-Medieval Times’ focussing on the condition of women during Rajputana era, won the best doctoral thesis award in the University of Lucknow.

Ms. Singh, who has just returned to Puducherry after receiving the award at the convocation function held at the Lucknow University, said: “I wanted to conduct research on the condition of women in ancient India and discuss its relevance today. My research work focuses on the social and economic condition during the Rajputana era and how the culture changes with the change in the economic condition. Against this backdrop, I have researched on how women were treated during that period.”

She completed MA from Lucknow University and started pursuing PhD when she was selected for civil services. “I completed most of my research work and thesis writing before I joined the services,” she says. She completed the thesis work in three years and submitted it last year.

On Tuesday, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi felicitated Ms. Singh on her achievement.