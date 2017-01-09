Watchman found dead

A 65-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the premises of a government school near Nemili. Police have registered a case of suspicious death.

According to the police, Kuppan, a resident of Sampathrayanpettai in Nemili taluk was working as a night watchman at the Government Higher Secondary School, Sampathrayanpettai. He left home for duty at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

At about 10 a.m. on Sunday, passers-by found him hanging from the pull up bars on the school ground.

The police said they have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating.