Watchman found dead

A 65-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the premises of a government school near Nemili. Police have registered a case of suspicious death.
According to the police, Kuppan, a resident of Sampathrayanpettai in Nemili taluk was working as a night watchman at the Government Higher Secondary School, Sampathrayanpettai. He left home for duty at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
At about 10 a.m. on Sunday, passers-by found him hanging from the pull up bars on the school ground.
The police said they have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor