Voters have mixed emotions ahead of Nellithope by-poll

People in Nellithope constituency are preparing to vote in the upcoming by-election with mixed feelings of anxiety and expectation.

Even though the constituency is having a second election in a span of six months, there is concern that some of the basic development issues continue to be buried in the political rhetoric.

Eighty-year-old Pushpa, a resident of Shakti Nagar, says: “There is no public transportation facility from here. Elders are forced to depend on auto rickshaws to reach the banks to get even the pension. Besides, the houses get flooded during the rainy season as the drain water from the canal at the end of VOC Nagar overflows into the residential areas.”

She added that no legislator has taken measures to resolve these problems. “We are hoping for someone who would address these issues,” she said.

Flower vendors Loganathan and Selvi said that the power tariff had gone up and high tax was imposed on small traders. “We want our legislator to be easily accessible and who would resolve our issues. The electorate here votes for a candidate and not for a political party” they said. The discontent over the resignation of Nellithope MLA John Kumar to give way for Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to contest the by-election was evident across different sections of people in the constituency.

“People in this constituency voted for John Kumar as a sign of gratitude for the freebies he provided. Now, we feel like we have been pawned to politics,” rued a trader in Nellithope.

Sixty-year old Suresh, who runs a petty shop in Nellithope, is among voters who feel uncomfortable about the prospect of having to raise their needs with someone they are not too familiar with.

On the other hand, there are sections of voters who are hopeful that if Nellithope becomes the constituency which returns a Chief Minister, their fortunes could improve radically.