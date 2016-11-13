Voter awareness rally held ahead of Nellithope by-poll

Students and volunteers from various organisations took part in a rally to promote awareness on voting rights in view of the forthcoming by-election in the Nellithope assembly constituency.

Alok Aswathi, General Observer for Nellithope and L. Kumar, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, flagged off the rally near the Indira Gandhi Square on Saturday.

As they marched through various parts of Nellithope, holding up banners and placards, the participants urged voters to turn up at the polling booths on November 19 and exercise their franchise without fail.

The rally was held as part of an awareness programme aimed at ensuring cent per cent polling in the upcoming by-election in Nellithope constituency.

