Varsity employees’ team calls on CM

A delegation of office-bearers of the Pondicherry University Employees’ Joint Action Committee on Thursday called on Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to apprise him of the long-pending issues at the higher learning institution.

The delegation, led by Suraj K. Sinha, chairman, and N. Devanarayanan, secretary, discussed in detail the “extraordinary situation” prevailing for the past 18 months in the 30-year-old Pondicherry Central University. The PU-EJAC delegation requested the Chief Minister to ensure that the “legitimate and long-pending demands” of teachers, officers, and staff were fulfilled without any delay.

According to a note from the PU-EJAC, the Chief Minister gave them a patient hearing and assured the delegation that he would look into their demands. He asked the PU-EJAC to submit a representation in this regard.

The office-bearers felicitated Mr. Narayanasamy for his victory in the Nellithope Assembly by-election.

The delegation included M. Pannirselvame, S. Ravi, M. Segar, G. Jayamurthy, P. Muthusamy and R. Krishnan.