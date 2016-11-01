VCK, CPI back Congress in Nellithope bypoll

The Congress has got a psychological boost ahead of the November 19 by-poll for the Nellithope seat, with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi taking an open stand in support of the candidature of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and the Communist Party of India making it clear that the party was not in favour of putting up a candidate and dropped hints of extending support to the Congress.

Decision conveyed

Just minutes after a VCK delegation led by party general secretary D. Ravikumar met Mr. Narayanasamy and PCC chief and Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam to convey its decision to support the Congress in the by-poll, CPI local unit secretary R. Viswanathan addressed a press conference to inform the party’s decision not to put up a candidate in the by-election.

The VCK leader told The Hindu that it had decided to support the Congress party in the by-poll to protect the Union Territory from communal forces and put the region on the development path.

“The Centre is ruled by BJP and we are directly controlled by the Union Government. We want to protect the UT from the communal forces,” he said.

While the VCK was open in its support to Mr. Narayanasamy, the CPI gave a broad indication where it stands in the by-election.

Mr. Viswanathan, while informing party of the decision not to contest the election, said: “We cannot support the AIADMK. With the Congress, we have differences of opinion on policy matters but definitely have an understanding on protecting secularism. We will take a decision on whom to support before the election date,” he said. The CPI leader said the Congress had sought its support in the by-election.