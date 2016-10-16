Uncertainty over vacant engineering seats

With the deadline for conducting the final round of counselling for admission to engineering colleges ending in August, uncertainty prevails over a large number of seats that remain vacant in government engineering and private colleges in the Union Territory.

Of the 4,191 seats in 17 engineering colleges in the Union Territory, over 1,000 seats in the Government-run Pondicherry Engineering College (PEC) and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Engineering and Technology (PKIET) in Karaikal and 15 private engineering colleges are vacant, according to sources.

“For the first time, 100 seats in the two government engineering colleges are vacant. With the deadline for counselling ending in August, a large number of students started choosing arts and science colleges over engineering colleges resulting in a large number of vacancies,” said a spokesperson of the CENTAC Students Parents Association.

Although several states had obtained special permission from the Supreme Court and conducted another round of counselling for engineering, the authorities failed to take a decision in this regard leaving the students in disarray.

A senior official ruled out the possibility of convening another round of counselling as the deadline of August 15 stipulated by the AICTE to complete the counselling schedule for engineering admissions had expired.

Moreover, even if sanction was obtained for another round of counselling now, it would trigger an exodus of students already admitted in private engineering colleges to corner the 100 vacant seats in the two government colleges.

As the admissions to engineering colleges had been completed, the government was planning to fill the 100 vacant seats through lateral entry this year, the official added.

Similarly, out of the 1,350 MBBS and BDS seats in the Union Territory, 117 MBBS and BDS seats are yet to be filled.