Two arrested for attack on petrol bunk employee

An employee of a petrol outlet near Indira Gandhi Square in Puducherry was hacked by two persons riding a two-wheeler, causing serious injury to him, on January 14. Following a complaint registered at Reddiyarpalayam Police Station on January 15, the police on Monday arrested two persons on charge of attacking a staff of a petrol outlet with a sickle causing serious injury to the victim.

Superintendent of Police (North) Rachna Singh said that Kaviarasan (21) and Pradeep (23), both residents of Reddiyarpalayam, were arrested on Monday on charge of attempt to murder.

She said: “Kumaraguru (33), a staff of JK petrol station near Indira Gandhi Square, lodged a complaint stating that his colleague Vetrivel (33) was assaulted by two persons with a sickle. The accused had picked a quarrel with Kumaraguru and they returned again to the petrol bunk in an intoxicated condition, assaulting Vetrivel mistaking him for Kumaraguru.”

Under the supervision of Ms. Singh, a special team was formed led by Mettupalayam circle inspector T. Nagarajan and comprising Ramesh, assistant sub-inspector Piara John, constable Balachandar, Madivanan and Ashok Kumar, H.G. Thirumurgan to arrest the accused. Using the CCTV footage, the team got the registration number of the two-wheeler and arrested the accused. “The accused will be produced before the Judicial Magistrate III Court, Puducherry, and remanded in judicial custody,” she added.