Traders told to validate details on tax website

The Commercial Taxes division of the Government on Wednesday asked traders to validate their mobile numbers and e-mail addresses at the department’s website.

A press note said that as a precursor to the introduction of Goods and Services Tax, a provisional User ID and password for migration to GST Network (GSTN) portal has to be communicated to all registered dealers under VAT.

The Commercial Taxes Department, Puducherry has published important information in English and Tamil in the official website (http://gst.puducherry.gov.in) stating that the mobile number and e-mail IDs of the dealer needs to be validated, for communicating provisional ID and password for GST migration & allotment of GSTIN.

A text message in this regard has also been sent to all registered mobile numbers of the dealers.

When dealers login to the online services of Commercial Taxes Department, Puducherry, they must follow the prompt to validate the e-mail id and mobile number.

The provisional ID and password will be communicated to those dealers who have validated the e-mail ID and mobile number. The dealers who are yet to validate are requested to validate their e-mail id and mobile number immediately to receive the provisional ID and password.

The FAQ section is available in the homepage of official site for clarification.

The mobile number and e-mail IDs will have to be filled-in, says Commercial Taxes Department