Three children injured as cracker goes off

Three students of a municipal Primary school in Chavadikuppam in Virudhachalam were injured after they set fire to unused cracker in a garbage heap near the school premises on Wednesday.

According to police, the children — Tamil Iniyan, Deva and Mahendiran, studying class V in the municipal primary school were on the way to school when they found a cracker left behind during a funeral procession. The trio kept it in a garbage heap and lighted it.

Iniyan sustained injuries on his fingers while Deva and Mahendiran sustained minor injuries. Iniyan was administered first aid and referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam while Deva and Mahendiran were treated as outpatients. Further investigations are on.