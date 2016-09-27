Teachers groove for a cause

Taking a break from routine classes, government school teachers danced and played for a cause on Sunday. Participating in the Teachers’ Carnival organised by Universal Teachers’ Academy, an initiative of government school teachers in Puducherry, they showcased their talents.

The event was held in Vivekananda Higher Secondary School. The teachers participated in classical, folk dance, crooned songs, mono-acting and mimicry.

“This year, we decided to organise this carnival to honour teachers. We identified the teachers who have helped in achieving 100 per cent results in high school and higher secondary school in Puducherry and awarded them,” said Simon Peeter Paul, Secretary, Universal Teachers’ Academy.

He came up with the teachers’ talent show and innovative teaching models to enhance their talents.

Mr. Paul said that nearly 553 teachers were honoured on Sunday, of which, 158 were lecturers and the rest were high school teachers. There are nearly 79 high school and higher secondary schools in Puducherry.

Hundreds of school teachers from these schools along with the primary school teachers got together to raise funds on this occasion for their schools.

Ahead of the Teachers’ Carnival, the Academy conducted badminton and cricket tournament on August 27 and September 10 respectively.

Nearly 60 teams participated in the Badminton tournament and there were at least 12 teams in the cricket tournament.

R. Hem Kumari, a primary school teacher from Cuddalore, came all the way to showcase her talent at the Teachers’ Carnival.

“I got the information about the event through Facebook. I felt happy to participate in the singing competition,” she said.

The Academy secretary stated that the funds collected through this tournament were used to provide Swachh Vidyalaya tailoring kits to all the government primary schools.