Talks on fishermen issue meaningless, says forum

The National Fishworkers’ Forum has termed the outcome of the meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Sri Lankan counterpart Mangala Samaraweera to discuss fishing issues in Palk Bay as “meaningless.”

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, chairman of the forum M. Ilango said the meeting failed to arrive at a decision on the 115 Indian fishing boats in the custody of Sri Lankan Navy. In the last one year, the Sri Lankan Navy had seized as many as 115 boats belonging to fishermen in Tamil Nadu. The seized boats are lying in open places, he said.

“The meeting to discuss issues faced by fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in Palk Bay area was meaningless. By the time the two governments take a decision, the boats lying in open places will get damaged,” he said.