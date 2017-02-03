Students demand revocation of transfer of principal

Students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women on Thursday staged a sit-in demonstration on the college campus against the transfer of the institution’s principal.

Holding placards stating ‘We Want Our Principal’, students from across different disciplines demanded that the principal, Sasi Kanta Dash, should not be transferred. The protest began after the students saw a notification on the notice board stating Mr. Dash had been transferred to Tagore Arts College and a new principal would be taking charge on Thursday. Local MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan reached the college and spoke to the students, promising to raise this issue with the Education Department and Lieutenant Governor.