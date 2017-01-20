Students debate on medical ethics

Gaurang Narayn from Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and Adarsh Vijaykumar of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) bagged the top honours at the ‘Daring Debates Puducherry 2017’ competition. The competition was held in partnership with the Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences.

The topic of the debate was ‘Medical Oath: A Moral Compass No More’ sparked off a lot of interesting arguments and counter arguments as the two contestants from each college team put forward their views, with one contestant speaking for the motion and the other against the motion.

The debates were judged by a panel of three jury members Swaroop Kumar Sahu (Professor, Department of Preventive and Social Medicine JIPMER), Mohankumar (Medical Superintendent, General Hospital) and Mohandoss (senior advocate). Apart from winning Microsoft Lumia smart phones, the two winners will now join four other regional winners to contest the ‘Daring Debates’ grand finale on February 12. This will be part of the ‘Difficult Dialogues’ summit that will be held in Goa from February 10 to 12.