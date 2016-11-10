Stocks pile up at regulated market

Hundreds of bags of agricultural produce brought by farmers have piled up in front of the Regulated Market Committee at Thattanchavady owing to the agitation by workers of the market committee demanding immediate disbursal of salaries and bonus.

Sources said the process of weighing of agricultural produce, including paddy, ragi, pulses, and millets had been suspended because of the strike by workers over the last few days.

As a result, the paddy sacks which were yet to be procured had been piling up in the open on the premises of Regulated Marketing Committee. Farmers fear that the agricultural produce would be damaged in case of off-season rain resulting in heavy losses if the workers continued with the strike.

Ganesan, a farmer from Villupuram, said there was delay in procurement since October 27. The authorities had failed to make necessary arrangements to weigh the produce.

“We will resort to a road roko if the authorities fail to resolve the issue before Monday,” he said.