Stalin to campaign for Narayanasamy

Former DMK Minister and MLA K. Ponmudi on Saturday said DMK treasurer and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly M.K. Stalin will campaign in Nellithope for Congress nominee and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, on Sunday. Mr. Narayanasamy’s victory in the forthcoming by-election has been enforced by the enthusiastic support and cooperation of volunteers and leaders of all political parties.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Congress and the DMK here, Mr. Ponmudi said Mr. Narayanasamy’s victory would bring big development in the constituency.

‘Expression of frustration’

Mr. Ponmudi also said that the comments made by the Opposition that the DMK was functioning as a branch of the Congress were mere expression of frustration and indicated fear of defeat.

The DMK was abiding by coalition ‘dharma’ and working for the victory of the Congress. However, the AIADMK was bereft of any important alliance party on its side and its defeat has been confirmed.